Texas man arrested near U.S. vice president's official residence on weapons charge -Secret Service

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 18-03-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 03:16 IST
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A San Antonio, Texas, man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president's residence and the U.S. Naval Observatory. Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said its officers then arrested and charged Murray.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

