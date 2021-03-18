Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on Sunday -minister

The Japanese government's advisory panel on coronavirus countermeasures on Thursday approved a plan to let the state of emergency expire in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had flagged the plan late on Wednesday, saying the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures.

