COVID-19 vaccination camps set up at Kundli border for protesting farmers: Haryana CM

While showing concern over the health of the agitating farmers who are camping on Haryana-New Delhi borders in Sonipat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination camps have been set up at Kundli border for virus containment.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While showing concern over the health of the agitating farmers who are camping on Haryana-New Delhi borders in Sonipat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination camps have been set up at Kundli border for virus containment. However, the vaccination at these camps has begun from today and is being done in coordination with Red Cross society Coordinator Saroj Bala.

The vaccination doses are being administered at Rasoi Dhaba situated at the Kundli border. Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesperson said ensuring the safety of farmers against this deadly virus, the drive of administering COVID vaccination has been started at farmers' agitation site.

Besides this, a new COVID vaccination site has also been started today at HL city Bahadurgarh. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI))

