10 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail

Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail.

However, all inmates are asymptomatic and have been shifted to a hospital at the jail.

"Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," RK Jaiswal, jail superintendent said. (ANI)

