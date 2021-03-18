Will consider plea filed by Kanimozhi after service to respondents completed, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said, it will consider the petition filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against the Madras High Court's refusal to dismiss election petitions filed challenging her election in the 2019 general elections, after service to the respondents will be completed. A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing an appeal filed by the DMK MP, Kanimozhi against the Madras High Court's order to examine a petition filed by A Santhana Kumar challenging her election as the Thoothukudi MP in 2019.

The Supreme Court had already in its order stayed the Madras High Court order and proceedings in January last year. During the course of the trial, the CJI asked Kanimozhi's lawyer, P Wilson, as to why she is trying to scuttle the trial in the case, to this, her lawyer said, "My lords, not at all. "We are not stopping the trial.

Kanimozhi, in her appeal before the Supreme Court, claimed that the Madras High Court erroneously had relied on the petition filed by Kumar, as the same was vague and without material facts. Wilson pleaded to the top court that Kumar was a voter there in the state and filed this frivolous litigation, before the Madras High Court and the same should be dismissed. (ANI)

