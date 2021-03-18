Left Menu

Night curfew imposed in Bhopal, Indore amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bhopal district magistrate on Wednesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) between 10 pm to 6 am.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:58 IST
Night curfew imposed in Bhopal, Indore amid rising COVID-19 cases
Visual from Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bhopal district magistrate on Wednesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) between 10 pm to 6 am. All the essential services will be permitted in the district.

In the wake of rising fresh daily cases of the coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government has also imposed a night curfew in Indore from Wednesday night. The curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the Indore district. The police announced the closure of the market and people were asked to go home.

MG Road Police Station SHO Dharamvir Singh Nagar told ANI "On the orders of the government, markets were closed in the district. Apart from some essential commodity shops the rest of the markets were closed." He further said that challans were also issued for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 4.3 per cent with 54 per cent of the total cases being reported from Indore and Bhopal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021