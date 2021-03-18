Left Menu

Criminal injured in encounter with Police on Yamuna Expressway

An encounter broke out between a gang of criminals and Noida Police on the Yamuna Expressway in which one gang member was injured, police said Thursday.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:24 IST
Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Ranvijay Singh. Image Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out between a gang of criminals and Noida Police on the Yamuna Expressway in which one gang member was injured, police said Thursday. Criminals managed to escape and the police said that a combing operation is underway to nab them.

The police acted on information that the gang on the pretext of offering rides, used to take people from Delhi to various places in Noida and loot them before fleeing. Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) Rannvijay Singh said: "We were undertaking a checking in the area and in the process we found a car that had crashed and inside it were three members of a gang."

The gang members opened fire at the police and they retaliated and in the process, one criminal got injured and the other two managed to flee. One accused has been identified as Vikas, the police official said.

Weapons and a car used by the accused have been seized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

