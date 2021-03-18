Left Menu

Child Support Act amended to reduce scheme’s complexity

Parliamentary Under-Secretary Dr Deborah Russell said the changes made the scheme as fair and simple as possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:50 IST
Child Support Act amended to reduce scheme’s complexity
Newly liable parents will now have compulsory deductions made from their pay by way of an employer, enabling new participants in the scheme to get it right from the start. Image Credit: ANI

The Child Support Act has been amended to reduce the scheme's complexity, improve fairness and increase compliance.

"The Government wants to encourage greater compliance and greater engagement from liable parents. It is clear that some of the penalties imposed for unpaid child support are actually deterring people from meeting their obligations when those penalties start mounting up," Revenue Minister David Parker said.

"This new legislation removes incremental penalties."

Parliamentary Under-Secretary Dr Deborah Russell said the changes made the scheme as fair and simple as possible.

"The Government is committed to making changes that will mean better long-term outcomes for more Kiwi children and this will provide certainty for parents and the 185,000 qualifying children," she said.

The aim is to prepare the child support scheme to transition to Inland Revenue's new technology platform and in doing so, further simplify the administration of the child support scheme. The Child Support Amendment Bill improves the administration of the child support scheme in line with Inland Revenue's "right from the start" philosophy.

"These changes give Inland Revenue more time to contact parents to explain child support requirements and contain more effective penalty rules. Increasing understanding and compliance will help prevent people from getting into difficulties. We want to ensure that parents feel better about engaging with the scheme," Dr Russell said.

"But the bottom line is that children in the scheme are going to benefit from this new legislation," she said.

Newly liable parents will now have compulsory deductions made from their pay by way of an employer, enabling new participants in the scheme to get it right from the start.

The Bill also introduces a four-year time bar on the reassessment of child support and a fairer definition of income to include interest and dividends for salary and wage earners, using information already available to Inland Revenue.

"The purpose of this definition change is to better reflect the liable parents' financial capability to support their children," David Parker said.

The repeal of child support incremental penalties will come into effect from 1 April 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021