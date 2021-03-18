Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained in a Feb. 1 military coup that triggered mass protests across the country that the security forces have struggled to suppress with increasingly violent tactics. The total documented number of people killed in the unrest stood at 217 but the actual toll was probably much higher, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 18-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:54 IST
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained in a Feb. 1 military coup that triggered mass protests across the country that the security forces have struggled to suppress with increasingly violent tactics.

The total documented number of people killed in the unrest stood at 217 but the actual toll was probably much higher, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said. Western countries have condemned the coup and called for an end to the violence and for the release of Suu Kyi and others. Asian neighbours have offered to help find a solution to the crisis.

Large parts of an economy already reeling from the novel coronavirus have been paralysed by the protests and a parallel civil disobedience campaign of strikes against military rule, while many foreign investors are reassessing plans. The U.N. food agency warned this week that rising prices of food and fuel across the country could undermine the ability of poor families to feed themselves.

"Whatever happens in Myanmar over coming months, the economy will collapse, leaving tens of millions in dire straits and needing urgent protection," historian and author Thant Myint-U said on Twitter. Authorities have restricted the internet services that protesters have been using to organise, with access to WiFi in public areas largely shut off by Thursday.

Residents of some towns, including Dawei in the south, reported no internet at all. The private Tachilek News Agency in the northeast published photographs of workers cutting cables it said were the fibre links with neighbouring Thailand.

Reuters could not verify the report. A junta spokesman did not answer telephone calls seeking comment. Information within the country is becoming increasingly difficult to verify.

Some 37 journalists have been arrested, including 19 who remained in detention, the U.N. human rights office in Geneva said on Tuesday. While authorities have ordered some newspapers to shut, others have apparently been forced to close for logistical reasons. The last private newspaper stopped publishing on Wednesday.

State-run media has not been effected. PAYMENTS

State television reported on Wednesday evening that Suu Kyi was being investigated for bribery in connection with accepting four payments worth $550,000 from a prominent businessman. Property developer Maung Weik, in comments broadcast in a state television news bulletin, said he had given Suu Kyi four payments, ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 in 2019 and 2020 when she headed the first civilian-led government in decades.

"According to the testimony of U Maung Weik ... Aung San Suu Kyi is guilty of bribery and the anti-corruption commission is investigating to take action under anti-corruption laws," state television said. A spokesman for the junta said last week authorities were investigating Suu Kyi for receiving illegal payments.

Her lawyer dismissed that accusation as a joke. He was not immediately available for comment on Thursday. Suu Kyi, 75, the hugely popular daughter of the leader of Myanmar's drive for independence from colonial power Britain, has campaigned against military rule since 1988 and spent years in detention for doing so.

The army defended its coup, saying its accusations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election swept by Suu Kyi's party were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised a new election but not set a date.

Suu Kyi already faces various charges including illegally importing walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols. If convicted, she could be barred from politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...

Top US Senator urges Defence Secy to discuss India's plan to buy Russian S-400 system and rights issues during visit

An top American Senator has urged US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to take up with the Indian leaders the issue of Indias plan to purchase Russian S-400 missile defence system and concerns on human rights issues during his visit to New Del...

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved Gaming TV Performance certification from Germanys Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker VDE institute.Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021