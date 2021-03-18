Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash - defence ministry

Nine members of Afghan military killed in helicopter crash - defence ministryReuters | Kabul | Updated: 18-03-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 10:48 IST
Nine Afghan security force members were killed in a helicopter crash in central Afghanistan late on Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.
A defence ministry statement on Thursday said they were investigating the crash which took place in Maidan Wardak province and the dead included crew members and special force personnel.
An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off.
