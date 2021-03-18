Native American vaccination clinic set for Tulsa

Native American vaccination clinic set for TulsaPTI | Oklahomacity | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:12 IST
Health officials for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the federal Indian Health Service plan to provide 4,000 coronavirus vaccinations to Native Americans and members of their households during a two-day clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Officials said Wednesday that any member of a federally recognized tribe as well as members of their households, whether tribal members are not, are eligible for an appointment to receive the vaccine. About 21,000 of the Creek nation's estimated 65,000 Oklahoma citizens have received at least one vaccine dose and the clinic is an effort to reach out to a larger population of Native Americans.
