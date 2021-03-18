Left Menu

Shiv Sena slams Centre over privatisation of national assets

Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the credibility of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal's assurance in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised while slamming the Centre for its pro-privatisation policies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:51 IST
Shiv Sena slams Centre over privatisation of national assets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the credibility of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal's assurance in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised while slamming the Centre for its pro-privatisation policies. "Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Parliament that Railways is the property of the country. It will not be privatised at all. At the same time, another Union Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would not be privatised. Is there such an atmosphere in the country today that their assurances given by these two Ministers of the Centre can be believed?" read an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are doing the exact opposite of what Goyal or Javadekar are saying. Not only the country's major ports and airports but nationalised banks also have started to be privatised. The Modi government's only policy is to hand over Public sector undertakings to investors," it added. Further criticising the Centre's pro-privatisation policies, the editorial said that public property was not built with the sweat of investors. But the Modi government was selling these national assets. These assets such as airports, seaports now have boards of industrialists.

"Therefore, no matter how seriously the Ministers may be saying, the sword of privatization is still hanging on the railways and insurance companies," the editorial added. It further said if the government will not do business, then why should you run the government and why do you present a budget? The Ministries of Industry, Trade, Commerce should be put under lock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays hearings in HCs on Covid vaccines, issues notices on pleas of manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ongoing hearing related to COVID-19 vaccines in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. It also sought responses from the Centre and others on pleas of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech seeking transf...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup James Hardens triple-double keeps Nets rollingJames Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued thei...

BJP govt at Centre, in garb of implementing NPR, will omit names of voters; that won't be allowed in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee tells rally.

BJP govt at Centre, in garb of implementing NPR, will omit names of voters that wont be allowed in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells rally....

PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 67590.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 45072.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45253.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021