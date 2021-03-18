Armenian general remains in post despite sacking pending final court decision - TASS

An Armenian court has decided to let a top general who was sacked in a political crisis remain in his post until a final court decision in his case, the TASS news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last month dismissed Onik Gasparyan, head of the army's general staff after the army publicly demanded Pashinyan's resignation. Last week the government said Gasparyan's sacking had come into force.

But his lawyer was quoted as saying that a court was considering a legal challenge to his sacking and that he remained in his post in the meantime.

