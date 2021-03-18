Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slams Haryana govt over property damage recovery bill

Left Menu

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Haryana Government over the property damage bill and alleged that it will violate the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:17 IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Haryana Government over the property damage bill and alleged that it will violate the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution. "The bill itself is a law imposing a permanent ban on every person and group who speak, think, protest and state the flaws and mistakes of the government in the state. Not only does this law violate the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution of freedom of expression, but it also reflects the mentality and frustration of the BJP-JJP government that is scared of the people of Haryana," he said.

He further said that the Khattar government is now forcibly passing non-constitutional acts in the Legislative Assembly. "The BJP-JJP government, which has been burning in the fire of vengeance from the peasants, labourers and the toiling masses, has also left behind the oppression of the British. Blinded by revenge and completely losing political balance, the Khattar government is now forcibly passing non-constitutional acts in the Legislative Assembly," he added.

He further questioned the Khattar government and asked whether it will completely eliminate the freedom of speech and protest in the state and become the first government in the country, which is making laws to scare the people who oppose the state and central government. Surjewala said that the state government has become so cruel that despite the sacrifices of 250 farmers it is now targeting the property of the peasants and labourers who feed the country.

He further asked, "Is it not a crime to damage the national property, to dig the national highway in Haryana to prevent the farmers from going to Delhi peacefully? Are Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala not guilty of this crime?" Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala should know that the farmers, labourers and shopkeepers are not afraid of threats. The farmers and labourers of Haryana and the country will also fight and win against the arrogant government, he added. (ANI)

