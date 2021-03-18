Left Menu

Police rule out allegations of attack on Telangana BJP President's convoy

Police have ruled out allegations of an attack on the convoy of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay.

ANI | Suryapet (Telangana) | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:37 IST
Bhaskaran Superintendent of Police Suryapet. Image Credit: ANI

Police have ruled out allegations of an attack on the convoy of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay. A few members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) along with others attempted to obstruct the convoy of Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday, the party alleged.

According to Bhaskaran Superintendent of Police Suryapet, a few members of the MRPS organisation and Servo company tried to obstruct the convoy of Sanjay while he was returning to Hyderabad after attending a program in Kodad of Suryapet. He said that police intervened immediately and took the situation into control ensuring that his convoy passes peacefully.

"There was no attack carried out on BJP president. A few persons are circulating videos on social media platforms stating that an attack was carried out on Bandi Sanjay's convoy this is completely false. Bandi Sanjay has lodged a complaint with us and the case is under investigation," the police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

