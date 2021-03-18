Left Menu

Truck driver fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet in Odisha's Ganjam

A truck driver was fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.

ANI | Ganjam ( Odisha) | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:48 IST
Truck driver Pramod Kumar Swain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A truck driver was fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday. The authorities issued a challan against the truck driver for not wearing a helmet, although a helmet is not needed for driving a truck.

While the challan was issued on December 24, 2020, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit. "My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet," Said Pramod Kumar Swain, the truck driver.

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

