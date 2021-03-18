UNDP launches 'Sahi Disha' campaign to celebrate women's livelihoods in rural India

The UNDP has launched 'Sahi Disha' campaign to celebrate women's livelihoods and entrepreneurship in rural India.

The campaign highlights issues and hurdles that impact the opportunities for women in rural India to access jobs and livelihoods and establish enterprises that can help them become more self-reliant, the UNDP said in a statement.

The Disha initiative, a five-year collaboration between UNDP and the IKEA Foundation, enabled one million women through skilling and counselling services to access job and livelihood opportunities across five states -- Delhi NCR, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana. The initiative also provided psycho-social support to mentor and empower women in starting their own enterprises and in challenging gender stereotypes at home and in the community, it said.

