China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talksReuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:32 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.
But during that dialogue, both sides can discuss any issue of common interests, including high-level exchanges, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Zhao Lijian
- Sino
- Xi Jinping
- Joe Biden
- Chinese
- Alaska
- China
ALSO READ
Hong Kong probes death of 63-year-old who received Chinese Sinovac jab
Hong Kong probes death of 63-year-old who received Chinese Sinovac jab
Turkish study revises down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 83.5%
Sinovac vaccine efficacy 83.5% according to Turkish university -Anadolu
Indigenous people sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction