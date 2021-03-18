China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.

But during that dialogue, both sides can discuss any issue of common interests, including high-level exchanges, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.

