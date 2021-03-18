Russia reports 9,803 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 9,803 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,934 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,428,239 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 460 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 93,824.

