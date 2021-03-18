Left Menu

FIR against Rajasthan State Textbook Board, publishing house owner for hurting religious sentiments

The Rajasthan State Textbook Board and the owner of a publishing house have been booked for hurting religious sentiments over a reference to Islamist terrorism in a political science textbook, police said on Thursday.The FIR against the board and Mohseen Rashid Khan, the owner of Sanjeev Passbook Publication, was registered on Wednesday, they said.A chapter in the political science textbook in Hindi, Terrorism, Criminalisation of Politics and Corruption, states Islamist terrorism is a form of Islam.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:48 IST
FIR against Rajasthan State Textbook Board, publishing house owner for hurting religious sentiments

The Rajasthan State Textbook Board and the owner of a publishing house have been booked for hurting religious sentiments over a reference to Islamist terrorism in a political science textbook, police said on Thursday.

The FIR against the board and Mohseen Rashid Khan, the owner of Sanjeev Passbook Publication, was registered on Wednesday, they said.

A chapter in the political science textbook in Hindi, 'Terrorism, Criminalisation of Politics and Corruption', states ''Islamist terrorism is a form of Islam''. The textbook was published in 2018 under the former BJP government and is no longer in circulation.

Convenor of the political science textbook Bhanwar Singh Rathore, who was an associate professor with a government college in Jodhpur and wrote this portion, died in September 2020.

The case against the Rajasthan State Textbook Board and the owner of Sanjeev Passbook Publication has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 295A (Hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

''We registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by Muslim community leaders late on Wednesday. They objected to the text comparing Islam with terrorism,'' Station House Officer (SHO), Lalkothi, Surendra Singh said.

The office of Sanjeev Passbook Publication was vandalised on Wednesday by a group of people miffed over the content of the textbook. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

Manager of Sanjeev Passbook Publication Vijay Shukla said after the matter came to light, the books were recalled from the market and destroyed.

He added that the publishing house has apologised in writing but it continues to receive threat calls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bats for All India Judicial Service

A properly framed All India Judicial Service AIJS on the lines of other all-India services such as IAS and IPS is important to strengthen the overall justice delivery system, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Th...

Hungary sees no room to ease coronavirus curbs yet - PM Orban's chief of staff

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic will reach its peak in Hungary by the end of March the latest, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding there was no room to ease lockdown measures yet.Gergely Gulyas to...

16-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in UP's Barabanki

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four people while she was returning from school in a village here, police said on Thursday.Her father, who is contesting the upcoming panchayat elections, has alleged that the inc...

Kejriwal to hold review meeting on rising Covid cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021