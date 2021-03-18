Armenia to announce snap election on Thursday or Friday - Ifax cites minister

Armenia will announce a snap parliamentary election on Thursday or Friday, the Interfax news agency reported cited a government minister as saying.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)