Armenia to announce snap election on Thursday or Friday - Ifax cites minister

Armenia to announce snap election on Thursday or Friday - Ifax cites ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:51 IST
Armenia will announce a snap parliamentary election on Thursday or Friday, the Interfax news agency reported cited a government minister as saying.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
