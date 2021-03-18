Turkey says criticism of party closure case interferes in judiciary

Turkey says criticism of party closure case interferes in judiciaryReuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:14 IST
Turkey said on Thursday that international criticism of a prosecutor's case to shut down a pro-Kurdish opposition party amounted to intervening in the Turkish judiciary and called for respect for an ongoing judicial process.
The case to ban the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged ties to Kurdish militants is the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament's third largest party.
"Everyone must wait for the ruling the Constitutional Court will make in this process. Commenting on an ongoing judicial process amounts to intervention in the judiciary," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
