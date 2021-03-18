Left Menu

Over 23 crores COVID-19 tests conducted across the country

As country witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in many of its states, India has tested over 23 crores coronavirus samples till Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:23 IST
Over 23 crores COVID-19 tests conducted across the country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As country witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in many of its states, India has tested over 23 crores coronavirus samples till Thursday. At least 23,03,13,163 samples have been conducted so far today, informed a government release.

According to the health ministry statement today, the cumulative national positivity rate continues to remain less than five per cent and stands at 4.98 per cent today. On the other hand, the country reaches the fast approaching total vaccination coverage of four crore. 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,15,267 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 75,68,844 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 46,32,940 HCWs (2nd dose), 77,16,084 FLWs (1st dose) and 19,09,528 FLWs (2nd Dose), 24,57,179 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,28,58,680 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. More than 20 lakh (20,78,719) vaccine doses were administered on day-61 of the vaccination drive till March 17.

Of the total, 17,38,750 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,412 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,39,969 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, a total active caseload has reached 2,52,364 today, comprising 2.20 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 17,958 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The graph below gives a snapshot of the COVID-19 scenario in the country. Five states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the coronavirus daily new cases. 79.54 per cent of the new cases are from these five states.

35,871 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

Rise of daily new cases being witnessed in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. While Kerala reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month.

Country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,63,025 today. The national recovery rate is 96.41 per cent. 17,741 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 172 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five states account for 84.88 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate remains below 1.5 per cent (1.39 per cent) and is continuously declining.

Eighteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 227...

Report on Catholic church abuse to be released in Germany

A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released Thursday.Colognes archbishop, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has infuriated many l...

BP plans to build Britain's largest hydrogen plant

Energy group BP aims to build Britains largest hydrogen plant by 2030, it said on Thursday, as part of the countrys push to boost the use of the fuel and cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Teesside plant in northern England will have a capac...

Govt bats for All India Judicial Service

A properly framed All India Judicial Service AIJS on the lines of other all-India services such as IAS and IPS is important to strengthen the overall justice delivery system, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021