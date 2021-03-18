Norwegian Air's shareholders back restructuring plan -E24

Norwegian Air's shareholders voted in favour of the company's debt restructuring plan on Thursday, business news website E24 reported. The vote was the first of several procedural hurdles the airline faces as it battles for its survival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 99% of shareholders supported the so-called scheme of arrangement, which will in turn be voted on separately by several groups of creditors on Thursday and Friday. If approved by enough creditors and Ireland's High Court, the plan will enable Norwegian to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.

