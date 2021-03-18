Three special observers appointed for Assam assembly polls

The Election Commission has appointed three special central observers for the assembly polls in Assam, according to a statement issued by the CEO's office here on Thursday.

Retired IAS officer Sudarshan Srinivasan was appointed as a special general observer, while former IPS officer Ashok Kumar was entrusted with the responsibility of special police observer.

Former IRS officer Neena Nigam will work as a special expenditure observer for the assembly elections in the state.

Altogether, 90 general, 31 police and 53 expenditure observers have also been appointed by the poll panel.

Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held between March 27 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

