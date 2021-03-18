Over 300 arrested in drug cases in HP's Una in three years: Minister

As many as 330 people have been arrested for possession of drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Una district in the last three years, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj informed the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to member Rajesh Thakur's question on drug cases in Una district, Bhardwaj, on behalf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, stated that the state police seized over 627 gm synthetic heroin, over 15 gm charas and over 655 gm opium in Una district between January 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021. Of the total 238 cases registered, 222 were sent to courts while 15 are under investigation and one report is cancelled, he added.

''Criminals in one of the 222 cases were convicted, while 218 are pending in courts and accused in three cases have been acquitted, he added.PTI DJI DV DV

