Left Menu

Over 300 arrested in drug cases in HP's Una in three years: Minister

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:49 IST
Over 300 arrested in drug cases in HP's Una in three years: Minister

As many as 330 people have been arrested for possession of drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Una district in the last three years, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj informed the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to member Rajesh Thakur's question on drug cases in Una district, Bhardwaj, on behalf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, stated that the state police seized over 627 gm synthetic heroin, over 15 gm charas and over 655 gm opium in Una district between January 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021. Of the total 238 cases registered, 222 were sent to courts while 15 are under investigation and one report is cancelled, he added.

''Criminals in one of the 222 cases were convicted, while 218 are pending in courts and accused in three cases have been acquitted, he added.PTI DJI DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...

Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 227...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021