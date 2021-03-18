Turkish prosecutor says no difference between HDP and PKK

A top Turkish prosecutor seeking to shut down the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said in an indictment there was no difference between it and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported Thursday. The case, unveiled Wednesday and filed with the constitutional court, marks the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament's third largest party. The United States and Europe have criticised the move.

Citing the indictment, Anadolu said the prosecutor accused the HDP of becoming the focal point of actions in violation of the state's "unbreakable unity", and that the HDP had an "active role in providing personnel" to the PKK. The prosecutor called for the HDP to be banned from all state financial support and for a political ban on its members, including its former leaders, it said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)