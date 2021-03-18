Left Menu

Govt bats for All India Judicial Service

The proposal was included as an agenda item in the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts held in April, 2013, he noted.He said it was decided that the issue needs further deliberation and consideration. There was divergence of opinion among the state governments and among the high courts on the constitution of All India Judicial Service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:05 IST
Govt bats for All India Judicial Service

A ''properly framed'' All India Judicial Service (AIJS) on the lines of other all-India services such as IAS and IPS is important to strengthen the overall justice delivery system, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The service will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalised and deprived sections of the society, he said in a written reply. A comprehensive proposal was formulated for the constitution of AIJS and the same was approved by a Committee of Secretaries in November, 2012. The proposal was included as an agenda item in the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of the High Courts held in April, 2013, he noted.

He said it was decided that the issue needs further deliberation and consideration. The views of the state governments and the high courts were sought on the proposal. ''There was divergence of opinion among the state governments and among the high courts on the constitution of All India Judicial Service. While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of AIJS, while some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government,'' he observed.

The proposal to constitute AIJS with views from the high courts and state governments received thereon was included in the agenda for the Chief Justices conference held in April 2015, he recalled.

''However, no progress was made on the subject and it was decided to leave it open to the respective high court to evolve appropriate methods within the existing system to fill up vacancies for appointment of district judges expeditiously ... the government is engaged in a consultative process with the stakeholders to arrive at a common ground,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers for Depp argue wife beater libel ruling 'plainly wrong'

Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said on Thursday that a London High Court decision to reject his libel claim against a tabloid which had labelled him a wife beater was plainly wrong as they sought permission to appeal it. Judge Andr...

Bulgaria's ruling GERB keeps pre-election lead over Socialists - poll

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party leads the opposition Socialists two weeks before an election but is on course to fall far short of a parliamentary majority, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. The poll by independent rese...

Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

The largest group representing exiled ethnic Uighurs has written to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to demand that Beijing close its internment camps in the Xinjiang region in talks on Thursday. Activists and U.N. experts ...

Fake GST invoices racket busted in Pune by CGST Commissionerate

The Commissionerate of Central Goods and Services Tax CGST, Pune II, has arrested a managing director MD of a private company in connection with an alleged racket of issuing fake GST invoices without receipt or supply of services. The accus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021