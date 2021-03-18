Left Menu

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:07 IST
PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006
Representative image

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.

Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which, 50 percent of beneficiaries are from India, it said in a statement.

PepsiCo Foundation, established in 1962 is the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo.

"As part of its 'Winning with Purpose' vision, PepsiCo through its foundation has actively been working towards bringing sustainable safe water access to underserved communities,'' PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said.

In India specifically, PepsiCo has been helping communities to effectively conserve, manage and distribute water for more than a decade through innovative practices like direct seeding, drip irrigation, and community water recharge interventions, he said.

PepsiCo India is also fully aligned to the government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and the company's philanthropic arm has committed an additional USD 3 million last year towards positively impacting another 2,00,000 farming communities in West Bengal and Maharashtra through sustainable safe water access interventions, he added.

According to the company, the Foundation has invested over USD 22 million in India so far to provide safe water access to communities in need, while it has catalyzed nearly USD 700 million in additional funding over the same period.

The foundation partnered with multiple organizations like Water.org, Safe Water Network, and WaterAid to help provide safe water access to marginalized communities.

Further, the foundation has also partnered with Safe Water Network to launch a community program in and around Hyderabad to install community water access points, increase WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education in schools, and build best practices for the community water sector.

''The milestone announced today marks significant progress towards PepsiCo's goal of reaching 100 million people globally with safe water access by 2030,'' it said.

The world is currently in the midst of a water crisis – 1 in 10 people lack access to safe drinking water and up to 700 million people are projected to be displaced by intense water insecurity as early as 2030, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls: PM Narendra Modi in Assam.

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls PM Narendra Modi in Assam....

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...

MP: IAF Group Captain who died in air crash cremated

The mortal remains of Group Captain Ashish Gupta who died in an accident involving a Mig- 21 Bison aircraft were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday.After the customary guard of honour, the pyre was lit by Guptas...

Katrina Kaif flaunts 'new haircut for new film', shares stunning picture

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Thursday flaunted her new haircut for an upcoming film and treated fans to a stunning picture. The Namaste London star hopped on to Instagram and shared a snap in a casual avatar as she showed off the new hair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021