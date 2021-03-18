Left Menu

Rajasthan: Forest officer held for graft

A deputy conservator of forest posted at the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau ACB official said. The complaint was verified and the officer was arrested red-handed, Soni said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:12 IST
Rajasthan: Forest officer held for graft

A deputy conservator of forest posted at the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. The ACB received a complaint claiming that Furqan Ali Khatri was demanding Rs 3 lakh as commission to clear the bills of various development works carried out under him, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement. The complaint was verified and the officer was arrested red-handed, Soni said. He said a search operation is underway at Khatri’s residence in Sawai Madhopur and Kota and a case has been registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls: PM Narendra Modi in Assam.

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls PM Narendra Modi in Assam....

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...

MP: IAF Group Captain who died in air crash cremated

The mortal remains of Group Captain Ashish Gupta who died in an accident involving a Mig- 21 Bison aircraft were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday.After the customary guard of honour, the pyre was lit by Guptas...

Katrina Kaif flaunts 'new haircut for new film', shares stunning picture

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Thursday flaunted her new haircut for an upcoming film and treated fans to a stunning picture. The Namaste London star hopped on to Instagram and shared a snap in a casual avatar as she showed off the new hair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021