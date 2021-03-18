Rajasthan: Forest officer held for graft
A deputy conservator of forest posted at the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau ACB official said. The complaint was verified and the officer was arrested red-handed, Soni said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:12 IST
A deputy conservator of forest posted at the Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. The ACB received a complaint claiming that Furqan Ali Khatri was demanding Rs 3 lakh as commission to clear the bills of various development works carried out under him, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement. The complaint was verified and the officer was arrested red-handed, Soni said. He said a search operation is underway at Khatri’s residence in Sawai Madhopur and Kota and a case has been registered against him under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.
