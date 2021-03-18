Left Menu

Man arrested on weapon charge outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence

A 31-year-old man has been arrested outside US Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence in Washington, D.C. on weapons and ammunition charges, according to media reports. The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence of the US Vice President is undergoing renovation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:14 IST
Man arrested on weapon charge outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 31-year-old man has been arrested outside US Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence in Washington, D.C. on weapons and ammunition charges, according to media reports.

The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence of the US Vice President is undergoing renovation. The couple is living at Blair House, near the White House. The Texas man was detained by US Secret Service on Wednesday following an intelligence bulletin, a spokesperson for Washington's Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by CNN.

Police said the officers arrested and charged Paul Murray, of San Antonio, and that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle, it said.

A police report shows officers allege Murray was in possession of an ''AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.'' According to police, he's been charged with several counts: carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The US Secret Service told CNN in a statement that Uniformed Division officers detained the man before Metropolitan Police arrived on the scene.

A Secret Service official said none of the agency's protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident. Violent pro-Trump supporters, fuelled by the belief that President Biden and Harris had stolen the election from Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol on January 6, threatening lawmakers and law enforcement officers. Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the violence.

Since the violent incidents, security and intelligence officials have often warned about the dangers of homegrown extremism in America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls: PM Narendra Modi in Assam.

Cong now so weak that it can join hands with anybody during polls PM Narendra Modi in Assam....

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...

MP: IAF Group Captain who died in air crash cremated

The mortal remains of Group Captain Ashish Gupta who died in an accident involving a Mig- 21 Bison aircraft were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday.After the customary guard of honour, the pyre was lit by Guptas...

Katrina Kaif flaunts 'new haircut for new film', shares stunning picture

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif on Thursday flaunted her new haircut for an upcoming film and treated fans to a stunning picture. The Namaste London star hopped on to Instagram and shared a snap in a casual avatar as she showed off the new hair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021