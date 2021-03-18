1,117 cases pending probe with CBI, 18 of them for more than seven years: Govt

Over 1,100 cases were pending investigation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 18 of them for more than seven years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written response to a question.

Advertisement

“As per information up to 31.12.2020 furnished by CBI, 1,117 cases were pending investigation/enquiry with CBI. Out of these, 18 cases were pending investigation/enquiry for more than seven years,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)