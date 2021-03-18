Left Menu

Man arrested, juvenile apprehended in murder case

A 23-year-old man was arrested and his juvenile friend apprehended from Agra for allegedly stabbing a person to death here, police said on Thursday.The victim, Pankaj 23, was seriously injured and shifted to DDU hospital after he was stabbed by the juvenile during a scuffle in west Delhis Dabri area on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and his juvenile friend apprehended from Agra for allegedly stabbing a person to death here, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Pankaj (23), was seriously injured and shifted to DDU hospital after he was stabbed by the juvenile during a scuffle in west Delhi's Dabri area on Sunday. The victim died during treatment.

The accused, Salman, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, went absconding along with his friend after the incident. The two were held on Monday in Agra, Salman's native place, a senior police officer said, adding the weapon has not been recovered yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that after a brawl erupted between Salman and Pankaj over the latter's girlfriend in her presence, the accused called his juvenile friend for help. ''During the scuffle, the juvenile stabbed Pankaj with a knife and fled from the spot,'' the DCP said.

