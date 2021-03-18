Left Menu

Over 33.42 lakh public grievances received in 2020: Govt

Out of 1,12,187 grievances against the Central Board of Direct taxes Income Tax , 1,03,103 were disposed.There were 1,01,382 grievances against Ministry of Home Affairs 1,00,161 were disposed, 97,475 against Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare 74,982 were disposed, 71,636 against the Department of Health and Family Welfare 69,426 were disposed, 71,165 against Department of Personnel and Training 69,574 were disposed and 69,059 grievances against Department of Higher Education 66,076 were disposed, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:54 IST
As many as 33.42 lakh public grievances were received by the government in 2020, of which 23.19 lakh were disposed of, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

A total of 27,11, 455 grievances were received in 2019, including 8,43,697 brought forward from the previous year, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 23,42,367 grievances were received in 2018, including 7,55,952 brought forward from the previous year, it said.

A total of 16,39,852 and 14,98,670 were disposed in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

In 2020, a total of 33,42,873 complaints were received. It included 10,71,603 brought forward from the previous year, the reply said.

Of these, 23,19,569 were disposed and 10,23,304 were pending, it said.

Giving details of the grievances received between 2018 and 2020, the government said 3,90,289 were against Department of Financial Services (Banking Division), of which 3,80,195 were disposed.

There were 2,12,269 grievances against the Department of Telecommunications (of which 2,09,602 were disposed), 1,54,088 against Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) , of which 1,50,165 were disposed and 1,48,792 were against the Department of Posts, of which 1,46,220, according to the reply.

A total of 1,42,031 grievances were received during 2018 and 2020 against the Ministry of Labour, of these 1,40,540 were disposed. Out of 1,12,187 grievances against the Central Board of Direct taxes (Income Tax) , 1,03,103 were disposed.

There were 1,01,382 grievances against Ministry of Home Affairs (1,00,161 were disposed), 97,475 against Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare (74,982 were disposed), 71,636 against the Department of Health and Family Welfare (69,426 were disposed), 71,165 against Department of Personnel and Training (69,574 were disposed) and 69,059 grievances against Department of Higher Education (66,076 were disposed), among others.

