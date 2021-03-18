Russia regrets Afghan peace talks in Doha yet to yield progress, says foreign minister

Russia regrets Afghan peace talks in Doha yet to yield progress, says foreign ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:00 IST
Russia regrets that Afghanistan peace negotiations in Doha are yet to yield progress and hopes international talks with Afghan government representatives and the Taliban in Moscow on Thursday will support the process, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
"We regret that so far the efforts to launch a political (peace) progress in Doha have yet to yield a positive result," Lavrov said in his opening remarks at the talks. "We hope today's talks will facilitate the creation of conditions to achieve progress."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
