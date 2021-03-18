Left Menu

Guj Assembly: Cong MLAs stage walkout, Mevani evicted

PTI | Gandhinagara | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:18 IST
Gujarat Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly following heated verbal exchanges with the members of the ruling BJP over the issue of law and order in the state.

During his address on the home department's budgetary demands, Congress MLA Amit Chavda took a jibe at the BJP, claiming that several cities in the state are still known by the ''local dons''.

''Everyone knows by whose name the city of Shehra is known. Same is the case with Kutiyana. This government has failed to provide safety and security to the people of Gujarat,'' Chavda said.

However, the mention of Shehra town of Panchmahal district irked BJP MLA Jetha Bharwad, who represents the Shehra Assembly seat.

After heated exchanges, around 50 Congress MLAs staged a walkout, leaving only independent MLA Jignesh Mevani in the House representing the Opposition.

When Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja started his address after the exit of Congress members, Mevani interrupted him and sought to know why a police sub-inspector (PSI) allegedly involved in the murder of a Dalit man has not been arrested so far.

He was referring to a March 2 incident in which a mob killed one Amrabhai Boricha (50), a resident of Sanodar in Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar, allegedly in the presence of a local PSI.

As Mevani kept asking the same question when Jadeja was speaking, Speaker Trivedi asked sergeants to evict him.

Mevani was then escorted out by the sergeants without using any force.

