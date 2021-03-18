Left Menu

Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:33 IST
Rajnish Seth takes additional charge as Maharashtra DGP

Senior IPS officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

Seth, the 1988-batch officer, is currently serving as the director general of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.

Senior IPS officer Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of the state DGP's post since January this year, was appointed the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence

Confusion over what exactly happened during recent attacks on factories in Myanmar has highlighted the complex and troubled nature of the countrys relations with China amid a broad public backlash against a February 1 coup.Many in Myanmar s...

Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process, after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time.The talks, which also include represent...

At this rate, virus will win the race: Chidambaram on slow vaccination drive

Lamenting the slow pace of vaccination in the country, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said at this rate the virus will win the race and attacked the government for having failed in the vaccination rollout.The central gover...

Varroc to produce EV chargers for Canada-based Delta-Q

Auto component maker Varroc Engineering on Thursday said it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Vancouver-based Delta-Q Technologies Corp.As per a co-operation agreement inked between the two entities, Varroc would manu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021