MP: IAF Group Captain who died in air crash cremated

The mortal remains of Group Captain Ashish Gupta who died in an accident involving a Mig- 21 Bison aircraft were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday.

After the customary guard of honour, the pyre was lit by Gupta's son, a family member said.

Advertisement

Air Force personnel were also present.

Gupta, who hailed from Orai in Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the Air Force Central Command's Mahrajpura Airbase.

''My brother laid down his life in the line of duty for the country,'' said Gupta's younger brother Amit Gupta.

The accident took place around 10:50 on Wednesday morning when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, IAF officials had said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)