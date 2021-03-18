Left Menu

Opening car door out of courtesy is not part of mandate: CRPF DG on CRPF jawan opening Ranaut's door

Reacting to an incident in which a CRPF commando opened Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car door, newly appointed Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh said that opening the doors of the car out of courtesy by a CRPF commando is not in the mandate but if it is done as part of security, it should be done.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:41 IST
Opening car door out of courtesy is not part of mandate: CRPF DG on CRPF jawan opening Ranaut's door
CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh . Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Reacting to an incident in which a CRPF commando opened Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car door, newly appointed Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh said that opening the doors of the car out of courtesy by a CRPF commando is not in the mandate but if it is done as part of security, it should be done.

But the DG said he is not aware of the incident has he took charge only yesterday. "It depends whether one opens door or not. The motive behind the opening door is to see when it is right for the VIP to move out (of the vehicle), It's part of VIP security," the DG said when asked about the incident.

The DG said he is not aware of the facts of this matter but in general, "Opening doors of the car out of courtesy isn't in the mandate but if being done as part of security it's important and should be done." CRPF provides security to 69 VVIPs who include Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Also, CRPF is giving security to 13 people in view of the West Bengal Elections.

The force last year created a separate wing for VVIP security. It happened months after taking over the security of VVIPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and others.

The wing functions from Delhi and an Inspector General Officer handles it. The CRPF had asked for a separate VIP sector headquarter and a range along with a training centre in its proposal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence

Confusion over what exactly happened during recent attacks on factories in Myanmar has highlighted the complex and troubled nature of the countrys relations with China amid a broad public backlash against a February 1 coup.Many in Myanmar s...

Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process, after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time.The talks, which also include represent...

At this rate, virus will win the race: Chidambaram on slow vaccination drive

Lamenting the slow pace of vaccination in the country, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said at this rate the virus will win the race and attacked the government for having failed in the vaccination rollout.The central gover...

Varroc to produce EV chargers for Canada-based Delta-Q

Auto component maker Varroc Engineering on Thursday said it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Vancouver-based Delta-Q Technologies Corp.As per a co-operation agreement inked between the two entities, Varroc would manu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021