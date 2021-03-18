Left Menu

Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts

Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after months of prolonged solitary confinement, U.N. human rights experts said on Thursday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:53 IST
Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts

Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after months of prolonged solitary confinement, U.N. human rights experts said on Thursday. “Djalali’s situation is truly horrific,” the experts said. In an appeal calling on Iran to release him, they said he had been held in solitary confinement for more than 100 days, with prison officials shining bright lights in his cell round the clock to deprive him of sleep.

“Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss," said the experts, who include the U.N. special rapporteurs on the situation in Iran, arbitrary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture. "His situation is so difficult that he reportedly has trouble speaking. We are shocked and distressed by the cruel mistreatment of Mr. Djalali.”

A call to the Iranian diplomatic mission in Geneva seeking comment was not immediately returned. Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate nuclear scientists. Iran’s Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence.

The U.N. experts said Djalali’s conviction and sentence were based on a confession extracted under torture and after an unfair trial. His treatment was emblematic of Iran's systematic use of solitary confinement "to punish and pressurise detainees, including to make forced confessions,” they said. Rights activists have accused Iran of jailing a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran has regularly dismissed the accusations and says its judicial system is fair. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dream Sports partners with Mary Kom Foundation to support female boxers

Dream Sports Foundation DSF on Thursday announced partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation MKRBF to support six talented female pugilists from Imphal. Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educat...

Data Patterns delivers indigenous checkout system to ISRO

Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd has handed over the indigenously made checkout system to the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the city-based company said on Thursday.The checkout system developed by D...

Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after U.S. president's killer remark

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that it takes one to know one after the U.S. president said he thought Putin was a killer, adding that he wished Biden good health.Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in an ABC News interv...

Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea make upfront payments to govt for spectrum bought in auctions

Operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have made upfront payments to the telecom department for the spectrum they acquired in the recently-held auctions, industry sources said on Thursday.The telecom department had issued d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021