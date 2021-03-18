Left Menu

North-East Delhi violence: Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in connection with north-east Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on bail plea of Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in connection with north-east Delhi violence case. A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani reserved the order after the counsel appearing for the Delhi Police and Tanha concluded their arguments.

The Court was hearing Tanha's plea, challenging a trial court order, and then dismissed his bail plea. Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea.

A Delhi court, while dismissing Tanha's bail plea, earlier had observed that the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha was closely connected with other co-accused and played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organizing the protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides injuring many people and causing destruction of property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

