Cologne diocese abuse cover-up report clears German archbishop

A team of German lawyers said on Thursday they had found no evidence that the Archbishop of Cologne had breached his duty in his response to cases of sexual abuse, but criticised and named several other senior church officials.

In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims in files.

