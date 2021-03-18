Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM1 MH-FRUIT CAKE-MOVEMENT Maha farmers start fresh fruit cake 'movement' Pune: Fruit growers in rural Maharashtra have started an innovative 'movement' to promote fresh fruit cakes as a healthier option, instead of the traditional bakery-made cakes, to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.

Advertisement

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-RESTAURANT FIR against Mumbai restaurant for flouting COVID-19 norms Mumbai: Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in Mumbai for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules, civic officials said on Thursday.

BOM4 MP-ACCIDENT 5 killed, 46 injured as mini-truck overturns in MP Mandla: Five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Thursday.

LGB4 MH-HC-EXPRESSWAY HC asks CAG to probe irregularities in toll collection on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to look into allegations of irregularities in toll collection on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

LGB3 MH-HC-FILM HC allows release of 'Mumbai Saga'; rejects plea for stay Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted the release of the Hindi film ''Mumbai Saga'' on March 19, after refusing to allow a plea seeking a stay to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)