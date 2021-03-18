Left Menu

German court rejects far-right AfD injunction on spy intel on radical wing

The AfD had wanted the injunction until the end of its legal battle with the BfV intelligence agency to stop it from conducting any intelligence reviews or spying activities against its leaders and members. Last year, the BfV designated "Der Fluegel" as an extremist entity that threatens democracy and said it would step up surveillance of the party.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:10 IST
German court rejects far-right AfD injunction on spy intel on radical wing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's constitutional court rejected on Thursday the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's petition for an injunction to bar the domestic spy agency from stating details about its extremist wing, known as "Der Fluegel" (the Wing). The AfD had wanted the injunction until the end of its legal battle with the BfV intelligence agency to stop it from conducting any intelligence reviews or spying activities against its leaders and members.

Last year, the BfV designated "Der Fluegel" as an extremist entity that threatens democracy and said it would step up surveillance of the party. In Thursday's ruling, the Constitutional Court refused to issue a six-month injunction preventing the BfV from publicly stating its finding that Der Fluegel comprises 7,000 members.

The AfD had argued that the government had violated its basic rights by singling out a large section of its estimated 35,000 members as suspected extremists. The AfD, which was propelled into the national parliament four years ago by voters opposed to Merkel's decision in 2015 to welcome almost one million asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa, faced setbacks in two regional elections last week.

Analysts put the fall in support by more than 5 points in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 4 points in Rhineland-Palatinate to its opposition to lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus and internal strife sparked by co-leader Joerg Meuthen's efforts to purge the party of members suspected of ties to extremists. Earlier this month, Merkel's government suffered an embarrassing blow six months before a national election after a court temporarily prohibited the BfV from placing the whole AfD under surveillance for suspected unconstitutional activities.

The ruling was issued two days after the BfV's decision to start eavesdropping on some AfD members and scrutinize its finances, the first such measures against an elected party since the Nazi era ended in 1945, was leaked to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two lakh jobs added in IT sector since 2019: Prasad

The IT sector has contributed 8 per cent to the countrys GDP and two lakh new jobs have been added in the sector since 2019, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.He said the government also in...

Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

Britains constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.We have a delay in...

Global economy gets COVID-19 shot from US stimulus: UNCTAD

The global economy is set to grow by 4.7 per cent this year, faster than predicted in September 4.3 per cent, thanks in part to a stronger recovery in the United States where progress in distributing vaccines and a fresh fiscal stimulus of ...

Dream Sports partners with Mary Kom Foundation to support female boxers

Dream Sports Foundation DSF on Thursday announced partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation MKRBF to support six talented female pugilists from Imphal. Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021