Rugby-France team to face Wales in the Six Nations

Rugby-France team to face Wales in the Six NationsReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:11 IST
France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team to face Wales in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille
Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Swan Rebbadj, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Romain Ntamack, 23-Arthur Vincent
