Maha: Stolen batteries of telecom towers recovered, two held

Maha: Stolen batteries of telecom towers recovered, two heldPTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:42 IST
Police have arrested two persons from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized from them a dozen batteries of telecom towers that they had allegedly stolen, an official said on Thursday.
They were arrested on Tuesday, he said.
''Some unidentified persons had stolen around 24 batteries of telecom towers installed on a plot at Bhayandarpada in October last year. These batteries were worth around Rs 95,000,'' senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station said.
Based on a tip-off, the duo - Jitendra Pandey (33) and Harshad Bajage (24) - was nabbed from Ambivili area of Kalyan, he said.
''Twelve batteries, worth around Rs 47,500, were recovered from them,'' Khairnar said, adding that an offence under IPC section 379 (theft) was registered against them.
