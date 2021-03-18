Left Menu

PM Modi attacks Congress, says its policies damaged Assam socially, culturally, politically

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strong attacked the Congress at an election rally here and said its "corrupt and vote-bank based governance" had made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India."

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:06 IST
PM Modi attacks Congress, says its policies damaged Assam socially, culturally, politically
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strong attacked the Congress at an election rally here and said its "corrupt and vote-bank based governance" had made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India." The Prime Minister said that Congress governments and their policies "damaged Assam "socially, culturally, geographically and politically".

He also referred to the development works done in Assam over the past five years under the BJP-led government and said attention has been paid to boosting infrastructure. "Decades ago, this entire region was one that had better connectivity. However, Congress' corrupt and vote-bank-based governance had made Assam one of the most disconnected states in India. Congress has kept Assam divided in every way, BJP tried to connect Assam in every way. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the BJP's development mantra," Modi said.

"In 2016, when I came here, I was shocked to know that Congress governments ran Divisional Commissioner for Barak Valley from Guwahati. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has overcome this injustice," he added. PM Modi said rail connectivity was very poor in Barak Valley and people have continuously demanded it.

"The quality of roads, too, was poor. People had to travel long distances to reach different parts of Assam. The gas connectivity, too, wasn't up to the mark. The BJP government is swiftly pulling Assam out of this situation. New roads, flyovers, and bridges are being built. The Bhupen Hazarika Setu has also been completed by our government," he said. The Prime Minister said the work done by the NDA government in Assam is also being praised by visitors to the state.

"The widening of railway tracks was done on mission mode and big trains are also reaching here. The number of trains reaching this region has doubled in the last few years," he said. "Today there is a wave of development and trust in Assam. There is only one issue in Assam today which is development. We are trying to develop a multimodal logistic park in Silchar to transform this region into an import-export hub. This will provide a lot of employment opportunities to the youth and economic opportunities to the farmers," he added.

PM Modi said the "double-engine government" in the state and at the Centre is also focused on providing health care to people. "Under Ayushman Yojana, over 1.5 lakh people from Assam have received free treatment. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 27 lakh farmers have received thousands of crores in the state," he added.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Santosh Gangwar releases compendium on retail inflation for industrial workers

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday released a digitised compendium on Consumer Price Index retail inflation for Industrial Workers, which will be helpful for researchers, policy makers and students.Digitization of historical ...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 for smuggling gold worth over Rs 42 crore

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 people for their alleged involvement in smuggling 83 kg of gold worth over Rs 42 crore, an official said.Ravikiran Balaso Gaikwad, Pawan Kumar Mohan Gaikwad, ...

Odisha assembly stalemate continues,BJP MLAs rush to Patnaik s residence

As proceedings of the Odisha Assembly remained paralysed for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday,focus shifted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who greeted protesting BJP lawmakers at his residence and talked to them on the contentious pa...

Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of Russias Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday.Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021