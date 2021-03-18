Left Menu

Noted artist Laxman Pai cremated in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST
Award-winning artist Laxman Pai was cremated with full state honours in Goa on Thursday.

Pai, 95, died at his home in Dona Paula near here on March 14.

The final rites were performed at Hindu Crematorium in Margao town, 35 km from here.

A decorated artist, Pai was a recipient of several honours, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

Pai's body was draped in the tri-colour and the Goa police gave a gun salute, before the remains were consigned to flames.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai were among the prominent people who attended the funeral.

