NHRC issues notices after five persons die due to poisonous gas in septic tank in Agra

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-moto cognisance of a media report that said that five persons, including four from a family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside an open septic tank in Fatehabad in Agra on March 16, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-moto cognisance of a media report that said that five persons, including four from a family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside an open septic tank in Fatehabad in Agra on March 16, 2021. Reportedly, the 12-feet-deep sewage tank was dug three days ago and was left uncovered. It was filled with four feet-deep sewage.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report must include information regarding the measures being adopted by the State government to deal with such tragic incidents. Issuing the notices, the Commission, on the basis of the media report, has also observed that five lives were lost due to the apparent negligence of the owner of the house as well as the authorities responsible to monitor such work in their area of jurisdiction. It is necessary to fix the responsibility and take action against the guilty so that such incidents of gross negligence causing death are not repeated.

According to the media reports carried on March 17, the string of deaths began when a 10-year-old boy accidentally fell into the open septic tank. His two elder brothers, aged 16 and 17 years, respectively, jumped into the gaping hole after hearing the wails of their sibling. Their panic-stricken uncle, aged 32 years and a neighbour, aged 20 years, followed to save them but they also lost their lives. Reportedly, the Senior Superintendent of Agra has stated that five persons, who had fallen in the septic tank, were declared brought dead at SN Medical College, Agra. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

