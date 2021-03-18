DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 18

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------ This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------ THURSDAY, MARCH 18 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives welcome statement at European Innovation Council event - 0830 GMT

** KYIV - Official visit of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda to Kyiv - 0900 GMT ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Israel president Reuven Rivlin for a working lunch. Both leaders give statements after the meeting - 1030 GMT

** NEW DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah arrived in India for a two-day visit. (Final Day) ** KYIV - A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who will pay an official visit to Ukraine. ** LJUBLJANA - North Macedonia Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is paying an official visit to Slovenia for talks with her counterpart and host, Defence Minister Matej Tonin, President Borut Pahor and members of the Parliament Defence Committee. TOKYO – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are to visit Japan and South Korea. (final day)

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is visiting Korea (to Mar. 19). SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference with their South Korean counterparts Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defence Minister Suh Wook after their meeting.

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at presidential Blue House. BRUSSELS - ECB President Christine Lagarde debates state of Eurozone in EU Parliament – 0800 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides debates COVID19 in EU Committee of Regions – 1045 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis debates EU recovery in EU Committee of Regions – 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU energy chief Kadri Simson debates the EU Green Deal and renovation wave in EU Committee of Regions – 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 19

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal will open the fourth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, which will take place digitally. - 1000 GMT ** DHAKA – Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on a two-day official visit. (To Mar. 20) DHAKA – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit Bangladesh (to Mar. 20). NEW DELHI - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be in India, marking the first visit by a senior member of the Biden administration to the country seen as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. (To Mar. 20)

CURACAO – Estates of Curacao election. EGYPT – 10th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 22 ** BEIJING - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (To Mar. 23) GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting - 1200 GMT

NEW DELHI - Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will visit India. GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 23 ** LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart Daniele Franco speak about the priorities for their presidencies of the G7 and G20 groups that they are chairing this year with a focus on sustainable recovery from the pandemic and achieving net-zero targets including via green finance. - 1230 GMT

BRUSSELS - The foreign ministers of the NATO member states will meet in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic from March 23 to 24 in Brussels. GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of European affairs ministers ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan "for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030." GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 25

ANKARA - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Turkish leaders in capital Ankara. BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 26 GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to hold a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. BRUSSELS - Euro Summit.

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 28 TAIPEI - Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. visits Taiwan. (To Apr. 1)

BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 29

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. BRUSSELS - The European Commission hosts the fifth Brussels Conference in virtual format on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." (To MARCH 30) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 30 BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference.

BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 1

VIENNA - 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 2 GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 4 SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings (to April 11). WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 11

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile. ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 18 CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25 ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 26 NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 ** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT ** WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

** LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting.

